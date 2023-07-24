@ayhanfuat
Ayhan Fuat Çelik
Public
Edited
2 Likes
3
Insert cell
Insert cell
Insert cell
Insert cell
Insert cell
Insert cell
Insert cell
Insert cell
Insert cell
Insert cell
Insert cell
Insert cell
Insert cell
Insert cell
Insert cell
Insert cell
Insert cell
Insert cell
Insert cell
Create interactive documents like this one.
Learn new data visualization techniques. Perform complex data analysis.
Publish your findings in a compelling document. All in the same tool.
More from Observable creators
Product
Resources
Company
© 2023 Observable, Inc.PrivacyTerms of Service